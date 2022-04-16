By-poll results in four states today; all eyes on two Bengal seats

The counting of votes for the recently concluded by-polls in four assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra started on Saturday. The four Assembly constituencies that went to poll are Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, Bengal’s Ballygunge, Bihar’s Bochahan, Maharashtra’s Kolhapur North and the Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol.

The Bengal by-poll results will be most keenly watched, where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will face a litmus test to retain the Ballygunge seat and win the Asansol constituency for the first time.

The TMC has fielded two stars on the seats -- actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol and Babul Supriyo in Ballygunge. BJP fielded Agnimitra Paul, a designer-turned-MLA against Sinha. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo quit the BJP and joined Mamata Banerjee-led TMC last year.

The election in the Ballygunge Assembly seat was necessitated following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee. For this Assembly seat, the BJP fielded Keya Ghosh, while the CPI(M) candidate is Saira Shah Halim.

In the Khairagarh Legislative Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, the ruling Congress is banking on its promise to carve out a new district to win the elections. The BJP is looking to get urban votes. Election in this constituency was necessitated after the demise of MLA Devwrat Singh of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) party in November last year.

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, the Bochahan assembly seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, fell vacant when MLA Musafir Paswan passed away. Paswan represented the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. The VIP fielded Gita Devi for the seat. Her father Ramai Ram had contested the Assembly elections in 2020 for the RJD. Baby Kumari, who is known as the "giant killer" in the constituency, is representing the BJP. The former MLA’s son Amar Paswan is also in the fray as an RJD candidate.

In the Kolhapur North assembly constituency of Maharashtra, 15 candidates are in the fray for the seat. Election for the seat was necessitated after the demise of Congress’ Chandrakant Kadam in December 2021. The main contest in the constituency is between Congress, which has fielded Kadam’s wife Jayashree, and the BJP, which has fielded Satyajit Shivaji Kadam, the nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik as a candidate.