Budget Verdict 2023: A powerful and comprehensive budget analysis with the Budget architects & leaders of India Inc.- Part 2

Feb 27, 2023

For watchers of the Union Budget, CNBC-TV18's Budget Verdict has represented the holy grail for 8 years now. Each year, the Budget Verdict brings together key policy makers and representatives of the industry with the architects of the budget, to decode what the budget means for the Indian economy, its businesses, and its people.

In the second half of the event, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan moderated a discussion between Parameswaran Iyer, Niti Ayog, CEO, Nitin Gupta, CBDT, Chairman, Vivek Johri, CBIC, Chairman, Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT and Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE.
The conversation kicked off with Parameswaran Iyer laying out what he thinks are the biggest force multipliers for India's growth, which segued into Nitin Gupta answering questions on the new tax regime. Vivek Johri drew attention to the rate rationalization for customs, where we see a sharp cut in the number of rates from 21 to just 13. Regarding PLI schemes, Anurag Jain explained the math behind the measurements while Mr Bhalla's segment consisted of more and more good news when it came to India's energy transition to renewables. IDFC FIRST Bank CEO and MD, Mr V Vaidyanathan then gave the closing address, summarizing the discussion.
Watch the video to know more.
 
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 10:38 AM IST
    X