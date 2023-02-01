Budget 2023: Importing vehicles, including EVs, becomes cheaper

All vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), which would be imported in either a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) form or a Completely Built Unit (CBU) form will see up to 10 percent less taxes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, announced that importing vehicles in the country will see a drop in Customs duty starting February 2, 2023.

With this drop in taxes, offerings from several carmakers like Range Rover, Lamborghini, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Maserati would be able to achieve even more sales and are also likely to introduce new models to their India line-up.

Here's the breakdown of updated Customs duty for importing vehicles in India:

1: Vehicles (including electric vehicles) in SKD form will now be taxed at 30 percent instead of the earlier 35 percent.

2: For importing vehicles in CBU form, the tax has been lowered from 70 percent to 60 percent. However, this is only for vehicles which cost more than $40,000 including cost, insurance and freight (CIF) price or with engine capacity of over 3,000cc for petrol engines and more than 2500cc for diesel units or with both.

3: The government has also decreased customs duty on importing electrically operated vehicles, which cost over $40,000, in CBU form to 60 percent from 70 percent.

Moreover, the government has also dropped the social welfare surcharge (SWS) - from 3 percent in SKD kits and 6 percent in CBU form - to zero in all categories.

The Finance Minister has also announced that the subsidies on EV batteries will be further extended for one more year. She said, "I propose to continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year."