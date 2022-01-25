Budget 2022: Expanded nominal GDP a boon, inflation to help government finances

Expansion in India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to help the government stay on course on its fiscal targets despite higher-than-budgeted expenditure, not only for the 2021-22 financial year, but also could allow government some elbow room for the 2022-23 Union Budget.

Earlier, government officials were expecting a slip of 25 basis points (bps) in the FY22 fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent due to higher-than-budgeted expenditure and a lack of telecom and disinvestment receipts.

The government’s fisc is already being aided by higher-than-budgeted tax revenues, which has resulted in states also getting a higher share of central taxes.

Also read:

Considering an unchanged fiscal deficit of Rs 15 lakh crore for FY22 despite higher spend, a higher GDP estimate inclusive of inflation could help the government lower its fiscal deficit by 30 bps.

While this may not be case for the current fiscal , it certainly creates scope for a better-than-expected fiscal deficit target of 6-6.25 percent for the next financial year, as the GDP base for the FY23 budget will be pegged further higher than the MoSPI estimates for current year growth.

FY21's revised fiscal deficit of 9.5 percent too could trend lower at around 7.9 percent in the actuals.

The government is under pressure to keep the spend cycle up with significantly higher allocations for rural development, health, employment generation , subsidies and capital expenditure taking centre stage -- let alone the demands for providing direct fiscal support to contact intensive sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

However, high nominal GDP growth rates in the long run could also hurt the fisc as higher inflation will make government borrowing costlier, and further erode incomes. The only way forward is to push up real GDP growth, the coming budget will hopefully enumerate that path.