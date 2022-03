Stock Market LIVE Updates

: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note, amid a largely negative trend across global markets. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty50 futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 96.5 points or 0.6 percent at 16,786.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. Crude oil prices eased further, aiding investor sentiment somewhat. Investors globally await the outcome of major central bank meetings this week. The focus also remains on updates from the Russia-Ukraine war.