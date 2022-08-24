Nifty50 reclaims 17,600 as market extends gains to second straight day

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 finished a volatile day in the green on Wednesday, extending gains to a second back-to-back session. Gains in financial shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in IT and FMCG scrips played spoilsport.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a choppy session in the green on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight day, as investors remained on the back foot ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium this week.

Analysts expect volatility to continue on Dalal Street ahead of a monthly expiry of futures and options contracts on Thursday.

The Sensex gyrated within a 410.8-point range around the flatline — between 58,760.1 and 59,170.9 — during the session. The Nifty50 benchmark broadly swung in a 17,500-17,600 band.

"Steady buying by foreign institutional investors even in the middle of a strengthening dollar is significant from a market perspective. There is a near consensus that India will be an outperformer in the deteriorating global growth environment. FII inflows will be more country-specific than emerging market-oriented," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FIIs have so far in August net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 18,079.9 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, have net sold equities worth Rs 6,352.9 crore.

Sustained buying by foreign institutional investors was the driving force behind a rally on Dalal Street that lasted 18-odd months till October 2021.

Most analysts believe the trend in the near term will be dictated by the Fed Chair's address at the Jackson Hole.

"If the Fed Chief sounds ultra hawkish, it would be a dampener for markets. If he sounds optimistic on the growth front and on containing inflation, it would be a bullish message," added Vijayakumar.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,913 stocks rose and 886 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets succumbed to negative territory after a largely weak session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent each.