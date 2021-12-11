British man recounts attack by otters in Singapore garden

An early morning walk turned into a nightmare for British man after he was set upon by a pack of wild otters in Singapore. Recounting the incident -- which left him with 26 wounds on his buttocks, legs and fingers -- the man said at one point, he believed he was going to die.

The incident happened when Graham Spencer, in his 60s, was on his usual 6am in Singapore Botanic Gardens on November 30 when a "convoy" of about 20 otters ambushed him, causing him to fall, and trampled and bit him.

"The whole process was 10 or 12 seconds, I couldn't move...I thought I was going to die. If they bite my face or my neck, I'm dead," he told Reuters.

Spencer escaped when his friend ran over to scream at the otters and pulled him away.

Singapore resident Graham George Spencer revisits the site where he was attacked by otters in late November, at the Singapore Botanical Gardens in Singapore. (Image: Reuters)

Animal welfare groups said it is rare for otters to attack humans unless they feel threatened. Spencer said he thought the otters mistook him for a runner who had run past him, stepping on one of the animals in the dim early morning light.

Spencer, a permanent resident of Singapore, said he hoped the authorities would put in place measures such as more solar-powered lights along the pathways.

Singapore Botanic Gardens did not immediately respond to request for comment on Saturday.