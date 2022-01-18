Brand Virat Kohli: Puma, Audi, Myntra, Mahindra, Amul praise his legacy

Virat Kohli hung up his boots as the captain of the Indian Test Cricket Team over the weekend. With his departure as skipper in both white ball and red ball, the Indian cricket team has bid adieu to one of the most successful Indian captains in its history.

Thousands of fans and admirers took to social media to praise the batsman and his performance through the years. But it wasn’t just fans and admirers, multiple companies and brands that Kohli endorses, backed him to the hilt, going to show that despite losing his captaincy, his brand is not likely to suffer.

German sportswear brand Puma took to Instagram to praise Kohli.

“You showed us how to give it back and then some. You made away games feel like home games. Thanks for everything, skip,” the company stated.

Luxury German automobile major, Audi India, also stated that Kohli had their support despite the recent developments. The company said that Kohli embodied the progressive yet premium identity of the brand.

"He has been a part of the Audi India family for a long time and is clearly a great fit for the brand, as both exemplify brilliant innovation in their performance," added Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon to news agency PTI.

Myntra, the country’s leading fashion e-commerce platform, also took to social media to laud the former skipper.

“Whatever you do, do it in style. And no one did it better than our Captain @imVkohli. You’ll be missed,” Myntra said on Twitter.

Brands were not alone in their praise. Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra also posted a tribute on Twitter. "He's been at the centre of controversies & this decision may evoke varied responses. But to me Virat embodies the fierce, unapologetic & unrelenting competitiveness & desire to win that we have always wanted to see in our sportspersons. May the Force be with him," Mahindra posted.

He’s been at the centre of controversies & this decision may evoke varied responses. But to me Virat embodies the fierce, unapologetic & unrelenting competitiveness & desire to win that we have always wanted to see in our sportspersons. May the Force be with him. https://t.co/xNT64gTJq0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 15, 2022

Amul, one of India’s leading dairy brands, also weighed in the matter with its famous cartoons. The company posted an image thanking Kohli for his ‘Virattacking captaincy.’