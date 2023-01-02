homenews

Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBC-TV18 Jan 2, 2023 5:55:08 PM IST (Updated)

A bomb was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh, reported ANI.

According to reports, a bomb squad is currently at the spot.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
First Published: Jan 2, 2023 5:40 PM IST
Tags

Bhagwant MannPunjab

