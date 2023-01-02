English
Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh

A bomb was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh, reported ANI. According to reports, a bomb squad is currently at the spot.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
