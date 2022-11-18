Homenews

Blue Dart opens 25 new retail stores in tier I and tier II cities as part of expansion plan

The expansion will also help customers to ship anywhere with Blue Dart courier, which serves over 55,400 locations in the country.

Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd. has announced the opening of 25 retail outlets in Tier-I and Tier-II towns across India as part of its expansion plans.
These stores are located in several states such as Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, and Telangana.
The company has plans to set up another 100 to expand its presence and strengthen connectivity.
Blue Dart's store expansion will increase accessibility for customers and expand the company's network. Blue Dart courier currently serves over 55,400 locations across India.
Currently, Blue Dart has over 700 retail stores.
For the September quarter, Blue Dart reported an 18 percent year-on-year increase in overall revenue.
However, operating profit took a hit on account of higher costs, especially of fuel and movement of goods. Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 242.99 crore compared to Rs 275.24 crore, a drop of 11.7 percent.
Some of the near-term triggers for the company include the festive season which will impact the company's December quarter results. The company will implement a price hike of 9.6 percent from December this year.
Blue Dart Aviation is looking to expand its fleet with two Boeing 737 aircraft. This aircraft can reach small airports to increase connectivity.
Shares of Blue Dart are trading little changed at Rs 7,415.
