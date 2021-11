Bitcoin price shot up nearly $3,000 Wednesday to hit a new all-time high above $69,000 after the US consumer prices data for October came in at 6.2 percent—the highest in over three decades. Ethereum also made a fresh record high. This has put a spotlight on the role of inflation in the meteoric rise in cryptocurrency prices.

“Perceived store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold are rising as investors reassess the stickiness of inflation in the wake of a hotter-than-expected October reading in the US consumer price index (CPI),” said a report on Coindesk, a media company owned by DCG.

Analysts have been arguing cryptocurrency is a hedge against rising inflation. Inflation has continuously edged higher in recent months, with a brief respite, driven by bottlenecks in demand and supply chains during the economic recovery phase after Covid-19. US core inflation that excludes food and energy components surged to 4.6 percent, the highest since 1991.

A report by MarketWatch quoted Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, saying, rising inflation is “bullish for bitcoin” and gold, with the latter asset being traditionally perceived as an inflation hedge. He added inflation has triggered rallies in both Bitcoin and gold, as the ‘transitory’ nature of the inflation gets increasingly called into question.

A number of key officials at the Federal Reserve have persistently referred to the pandemic-fueled rise in inflation as transitory. But the consistent readings have thrown some doubt on that supposition among investors.

Bitcoin has since lost some steam, however, following reports of default in interest payments by China Evergrande Group, a real estate developer, on its bonds to international investors.

Bitcoin and Ether now have a combined market cap of nearly $1.7 trillion, about 60 percent of the industry’s nearly $3 trillion market cap. Experts believe the uptrend can continue till early 2022.

After the Chinese crackdown on crypto in May, the processing power of Bitcoin transactions had significantly dropped, with the fallout that exchanges had more bitcoins with them than, for example, now. The situation has changed diametrically and now exchanges have much smaller balances. It indicates significant inflows from institutional investors.

Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone had predicted in September that Bitcoin could cross $100,000 by the turn of 2021. “After enduring a gut-wrenching correction, we see the crypto market more likely to resume its upward trajectory than drop below the 2Q (second quarter) lows,” he had said.

The strong Bitcoin rally began in October and closed the month at a 40 percent high. The gains can also be partly attributed to the euphoria surrounding the imminent launch of a Bitcoin futures ETF.