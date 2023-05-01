English
Bharti Enterprises, Brookfield close property deal worth Rs 5,000 crore 

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 7:03:53 PM IST (Published)

The deal is for four marquee properties including Worldmark assets in Delhi Aerocity and Gurugram with Brookfield having 51 percent stake while Bharti Enterprises with 49 percent stake in the joint venture.

Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on Monday announced the closure of their joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square foot portfolio of high-quality commercial properties primarily located in the Delhi-NCR region.

As part of this deal, a Brookfield managed private real estate fund now owns 51 percent stake in this joint venture, while Bharti Enterprises would continue to hold 49 percent stake. The Enterprise Value for the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore, the company said in a statement.
Bharti Realty will continue to own and operate its remaining commercial assets, which includes approximately 10 million square feet of upcoming development in Delhi Aerocity and will remain focused on developing premium quality commercial real estate development in key locations, it added.
