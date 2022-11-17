Homenews

Berger Paints, Hero Motocorp, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the red on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator, index fell 85 points or 0.46 percent to 18,395 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620
Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 422
Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 282
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 114 with a stop loss at Rs 127.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Crompton Greaves with a stop loss at Rs 358
Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop under Rs 2,685
Jubilant FoodWorks is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 565
Buy Berger Paints with a stop under Rs 602
 
First Published:  IST
