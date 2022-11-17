    English
    news

    Berger Paints, Hero Motocorp, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the red on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator, index fell 85 points or 0.46 percent to 18,395 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620
    Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 422
    Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 282
    Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 114 with a stop loss at Rs 127.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Crompton Greaves with a stop loss at Rs 358
    Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop under Rs 2,685
    Jubilant FoodWorks is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 565
    Buy Berger Paints with a stop under Rs 602
     
