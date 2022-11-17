Berger Paints, Hero Motocorp, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the red on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator, index fell 85 points or 0.46 percent to 18,395 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 422

Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 282

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 114 with a stop loss at Rs 127.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Crompton Greaves with a stop loss at Rs 358

Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop under Rs 2,685

Jubilant FoodWorks is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 565

Buy Berger Paints with a stop under Rs 602