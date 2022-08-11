New Green Expressway will cut Bengaluru to Chennai travel time to 2 hours

Mini
This will be amongst the 26 expressways that will be constructed in the next 3 years connecting various cities of India.
A new green expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to 2 hours. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made the announcement that India will be constructing 26 green expressways in the next three years which will help to reduce the time between various cities including Bengaluru and Chennai.
He also said that once the expressway is built, one will be able to travel from Chennai to Bengaluru in just 2 hours. Currently, this distance takes around 5 to 6 hours via road.
What is a Green Expressway?
Green Expressways are constructed with the aim to promote the development of eco-friendly roads across the country with the participation of farmers, the private sector, and government institutions including the forest department. Trees are planted alongside the roads of green expressways and their maintenance is done by various stakeholders.
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Bengaluru to Chennai Green Expressway: