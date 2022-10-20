Bengaluru Metro wall collapses damaging 7 cars; IMD issues yellow alert for city

By CNBCTV18.com

As many as seven cars were damaged when a metro barrier collapsed near Seshadripuram in Bengaluru on Wednesday night following heavy rainfall. The wall was situated in Majestic area in front of the JDS office, where many cars were parked on the road.

#BengaluruRain #BengaluruMetro #BengaluruDue to night rainfall, Namma Metro retaining wall collapses near Seshadripuram on Wednesday night. Water logging reported in many roads of the city bringing traffic to halt in many areas. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Y4e2i89JxD — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) October 19, 2022

Incessant rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning battered Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city and said it expects mild precipitation for the next five days. At present, the maximum temperature in the city ranges from 27-29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is around 15-17 degrees Celsius. The weather department expects 60-89 percent relative humidity in the morning hours and 26-48 percent in the afternoon.

Heavy rains on Wednesday caused flooding in several arterial roads in the east, south and central part of the city. Flooding occurred in the IT zone of Bellandur.

Rajamahal Guttahalli in the northern part of the city recorded 59 mm rainfall, according to the Met Department.

Residents of the city suffered due to severe waterlogging as water had not receded following the heavy downpour on Monday.

Some IT professionals took tractors to reach their workplaces, including those in Yemalur, an area close to the HAL Airport which was submerged.