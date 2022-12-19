Bengaluru man ordered Rs 16 lakh worth groceries on Swiggy Instamart and other food trends of 2022

Swiggy's annual trends report revealed that biryani was the most-ordered food for the seventh consecutive year. About 137 biryani orders were placed per minute in 2022. Other dishes like the classic masala dosa came second.

A customer from Bengaluru ordered groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh through Siwggy Instamart this year, as per the company's annual trends report "How India Swiggy'd 2022". It also shared details about the food items that were ordered the most by Indians. As per the report, another user from Bengaluru placed a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali. Meanwhile, a customer from Pune, spent Rs 71,229 to treat his entire team at work to burgers and fries.

The annual trends report also revealed that biryani dominated food orders this year, and emerged as the most-ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year. About 137 biryani orders were placed per minute in 2022. Other dishes like the classic masala dosa came second, while chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala and butter naan featured on the list of top-ordered dishes on Swiggy.

Among snacks, Indians ordered samosas, popcorn, French fries, garlic bread sticks, hot wings, and tacos the most. This year, the list of top 10 ordered sweets included gulab jamun, rasmalai, choco lava cake, rasgulla, and choco-chips ice cream.

Chicken remained the favourite meat as 29.86 lakh orders were placed across India. Bangalore stood number one in the meat delivery category ordering more than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Pune, Coimbatore and Kolkata combined.

As per Swiggy Instamart trends 2022, users made healthier food choices by ordering over 50 lakh kg of organic fruits and vegetables this year. The most ordered items included watermelons, bananas and tomatoes and most of these orders came from Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

The report also revealed a growth of 23 percent in search for guilt-free food and most of such orders were placed during the day.

In the report, Swiggy acknowledged its standout delivery partners from Kerala. Two partners in Kerala alone delivered 8,300 orders while the other two clocked close to 6,000 orders. This year, customers thanked delivery partners across the country by dishing out tips of Rs 53 crore.