The Central government may soon proceed with financial bids for strategic sale of defence PSU BEML following last minute clearances from the state governments. The government, however, didn't give any timeline for the same.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the government was getting clearances on the land from states to proceed with the financial bids of BEML.

"There have been last mile clearances needed from the Karnataka government, especially there was an issue with government of Kerala that has been sorted out in terms of land and registration of the land, which is there. There are certain issues relating to the Mysuru land (which) still remains with the government of Karnataka and as for the court judgments and others, there will be good movement in my opinion to forward on that," the DIPAM Secretary stated.

Back in January 2021, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 percent stake in BEML along with the management control. It received multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale. Following that, in October 2022, BEML demerged its non-core businesses into BEML Land Assets (BLAL) and listed the new company on the bourses on April 19 this year.

Shares of BLAL settled 2 percent lower at Rs 155.35 on the NSE in Friday's trade. The stock opened at Rs 158.10, and hit a high of Rs 159 in the intra-day trade, before erasing gains.

At present, the government holds 54.03 percent stake in BEML, which is a public sector undertaking under the defence ministry.

BEML had 'in-principle' decided to disinvest 26 percent of the equity share capital of BEML through strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control as approved by Government of India.

BEML is a diversified company supplying product, services and support to defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro for clients within and outside India.