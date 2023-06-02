In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the government was getting clearances on the land from states to proceed with the financial bids of BEML

The Central government may soon proceed with financial bids for strategic sale of defence PSU BEML following last minute clearances from the state governments. The government, however, didn't give any timeline for the same.

"There have been last mile clearances needed from the Karnataka government, especially there was an issue with government of Kerala that has been sorted out in terms of land and registration of the land, which is there. There are certain issues relating to the Mysuru land (which) still remains with the government of Karnataka and as for the court judgments and others, there will be good movement in my opinion to forward on that," the DIPAM Secretary stated.