Footwear maker Bata Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.6 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.7 crore in the same period last fiscal. The profit figure was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 54 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17 percent to Rs 778.5 crore as compared to Rs 665 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 179 crore, up 10.6 percent year-on-year, while margin fell 23 percent in the reported quarter from 24.3 percent in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for fiscal FY23. The dividend on equity shares will be paid from August 24 onwards to those members who are entitled thereto.

"The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 (270 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up of the company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for approval of the members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM," the company said in a filing.

"The dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the 90th AGM will be paid from Thursday, August 24, 2023 onwards to those members who are entitled thereto," the statement read.

Shares of Bata India Ltd settled 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,526.80 apiece in Thursday's trade. The stock gained 6.61 percent in the last one month, while it fell 7.70 percent on a year-to-date basis.