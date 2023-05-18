Shares of Bata India settled 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,526.80 apiece in Thursday's trade. The footwear maker's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for fiscal FY23

Footwear maker Bata Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.6 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.7 crore in the same period last fiscal. The profit figure was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 54 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17 percent to Rs 778.5 crore as compared to Rs 665 crore in the year-ago period, it added.