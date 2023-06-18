Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The individuals, originally from the Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended in Nerul on Saturday by the Nerul police station. A case has been registered against the duo under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the country.

The men had been living in a chawl (a type of housing) in the Nerul Gaon area for the past year without valid passports or visas. They were discovered during a police inspection.

In another similar incident, as many as nine foreign nationals, including two women, were taken into custody by police in Greater Noida recently for illegally staying in India.

As many as 65 foreign nationals have been detained so far for illegal stay in less than a month, officials have confirmed.