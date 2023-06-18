Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The individuals, originally from the Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended in Nerul on Saturday by the Nerul police station. A case has been registered against the duo under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the country.

