Bajaj Finance Earnings Preview: Lower provisions to aid profit, NIMs may be under pressure

Healthy growth momentum is likely to continue for Bajaj Finance when India's leading non-bank lender will report December quarter results on Friday, January 27.

As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, the non-bank lender's core income is likely to grow in excess of 20 percent while net profit may grow nearly 40 percent from last year on account of lower provisions.

Bajaj Finance released its quarterly business update at the start of the month, where it disclosed that new loans were at an all-time high of 78 lakh. Growth on a year-on-year basis stood at 5.4 percent while sequentially, new loans grew 14.7 percent.

Customer base at 6.6 crore also increased 19 percent from the same period last year.

Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) grew 27 percent in the December quarter to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. Although the growth was healthy, it was the slowest in four quarters.

Deposits had also increased by 41.1 percent from last year to Rs 43,000 crore.

Liquidity on the balance sheet also saw a significant improvement, rising 37 percent sequentially to Rs 12,750 crore. However, that figure was 10.8 percent lower compared to last year. Liquidity on the balance sheet forms 5.5 percent of the company's overall AUM, which was at 7.9 percent last year.

For the quarter, Bajaj Finance's net interest margin can remain under pressure both sequentially as well as year-on-year. On the other hand, asset quality can improve, leading to a decline in provisions.

Management commentary with regards to the future outlook will be important.

Brokerage firm Jefferies upgraded Bajaj Finance to buy from the earlier rating of hold, citing valuations, which have turned attractive post the recent correction. Potential peaking out of interest rates and permission from the Reserve Bank of India to foray into the credit cards business are highlighted as near-term triggers for the stock.

Jefferies' price target of Rs 7,280 is a potential upside of 24 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

Shares of Bajaj Finance have declined close to 11 percent over the last one month. 2022 was also the first year in which the stock gave its first negative annual returns in a decade.