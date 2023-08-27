India has a vision of inclusiveness and with that vision, we have invited African countries for the G20 Summit for their permanent membership, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at B20 summit in the national capital.

PM Modi said that all business leaders have come to India at a time when there is a celebratory mood in the country. "The festive season has been pre-poned. Our celebrations began from 23rd August with Chandrayaan landing on the moon."

Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's speech—

- ISRO played a big role in Chandrayaan 3, but the industry played a key role too

- Our industry including MSMEs made sure components were delivered in time for the lunar mission

- The whole world is celebrating the success of India's lunar mission, a responsible space program

- We have invited African Union to be a part of the G20 in line with our inclusive vision

- The pandemic has been a lesson for everyone; COVID19 has emphasized that we need to focus on mutual trust

- The pandemic destroyed mutual trust among nations

- India was a symbol of mutual trust during the pandemic; We provided vaccines to more than 150 nations

- India increased the production of vaccines when the world needed vaccines during the pandemic

- Stronger friendships with India will lead to greater prosperity

- The future of global growth is dependent on the future of business

- Solutions to global supply chain issues lies in India

- India is playing an important role in forming a resilient and trusted supply chain

- Sustainability now has to be part of our daily lives

- Global business needs to move a step ahead on sustainability which is an opportunity and a good business model

- We should be as worried about the health of the planet as we are about our health

- Before any decision we must think how it will impact the planet

- Purpose of mission life is to create a community of pro planet people

- India has started a green credit program, which is focused on planet positive action

- Businesses must be focused on creating an ecosystem which is beneficial in the future

- Supply chain of critical minerals can create a new form of colonialism

- Can all business leaders here give more thought on how to make business more consumer centric

- Can we think of some sort of a yearly campaign; where global businesses come together to pledge themselves for the good of the consumer

- We speak of consumer rights, but can we start speaking about consumer care

- Can we start observing a consumer care day every year

- I would like all businesses to think about observing an International Consumer Care Day

- Global businesses and countries must foster responsible Artificial Intelligence

- Scale of disruptions is much bigger than we imagine

- I would urge B20 to deliberate on new issues

- Businesses have gone beyond borders, it's time to take businesses beyond the bottom line

- A connected world is not just about connection through technology but also about shared purpose, planet, prosperity and future