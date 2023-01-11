The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

Jefferies also said that one should watch out for the merger between Max Financial and Max Life and the listing of the latter going forward.
On Monday, Axis Bank agreed that the valuation for the right to acquire the remaining stake of Max Life will be through fair market value derived through discounted cash flow mechanism instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.
Scenario 1:
Out of the total 192 crore equity shares of Max Life, a 7 percent equity base would comprise of 13.4 crore shares. The private sector lender has paid an average of Rs 32 per share for the acquisition of the earlier 12.99 percent stake.
Scenario 2:
CNBC TV-18 reported on January 10 that according to Axis Bank, the revised agreement was made consequent to the guidance received by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).
Axis Bank shares were trading 0.81 percent lower at Rs 944.15 per piece at 2.10 PM on BSE on Wednesday.