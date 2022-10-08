Automakers offer massive discounts on cars this Diwali: Check out the top offers

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Top automakers including Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai are offering massive discounts on their best-selling cars.

This Diwali, customers can avail of up to 1 lakh cash discounts on some of the best-selling cars in the country. Top automakers including Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai are offering massive discounts and several other benefits on Diwali. All automakers have made discounts available for the month of October. Here is a look at the top discount offers on cars this Diwali.

Top offers from Hyundai

Kona Electric

As per cardekho.com, the electric compact SUV Hyundai Kona whose price ranges between Rs 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios priced from Rs 5.43 lakh to 8.45 lakh is offered at a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the Turbo variant. The other variants of the car are also offered at similar discounts.

i20

The Hyundai i20 is offered at a discount of Rs 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 totalling benefits up to Rs 20,000 this Diwali.

However, these offers are only valid on Magna and Sportz variants.

Aura

A sedan iteration of the Grand i10 Nios comes with benefits of up to Rs 33,000 for the CNG-powered variant, while other variants get maximum benefits of up to Rs 18,000.

Top offers from Tata

Altroz

As per HT Auto, the Tata Altroz is offered benefits up to Rs 20,000 during the festive season. This includes Rs 10,000 each under cash discount and exchange bonus. However, the models with the dual-clutch automatic (DCA) feature are not eligible for the offer.

Harrier

Tata Harrier whose price ranges from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh is offered with discounts up to 40,000 as a part of the festive offers.

Safari

The Tata Safari which currently costs between Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh is offered with discounts up to Rs 40,000 except for the KZR variant.

The Safari KZR comes at a discount of up to Rs 60,000 (Rs 20,000 cash and Rs 40,000 exchange).

Tiago

The Tiago hatchback which costs between Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh is offered with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 (both the petrol (AMT) and CNG models).

Tigor

The Tigor CNG (Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh) is offered with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on petrol and CNG variants.

Top Offers from Maruti

Ciaz

For the month of October, both manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan are carrying discounts up to Rs 30,000.

Ignis

The manual variants of the Ignis are offered at a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

While the automatic variants of the Ignis carry a maximum discount of Rs 20,000.

S Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso is offered at the highest discount of up to Rs 56,000 on the manual variant.

Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 52,000 for AMT variants, and Rs 17,000 for its manual transmission variants.

Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is offered at a total discount of up to Rs 36,000. However, the entry-level trim of the car only receives discounts up to Rs 11,000.

Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is getting a total discount of Rs 51,000 for the manual versions and for the AMT models, a total discount of Rs 41,000 is given by the automaker. While the Celerio CNG is offered with a Rs 10,000 total discount.

Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with discounts of up to Rs 47,000 on the AMT variants and Rs 30,000 on manual variants.

Alto K10

Both AMT and manual versions of the new Alto K10 are available with a total discount of Rs 39,500.