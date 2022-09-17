Auto Weekly Wrap: Launches From Audi, Kawasaki, Tesla Lawsuit, and more

By CNBCTV18.COM

Major automobile brands are launching some of the most enticing cars ahead of the festive season, but in other news, Tesla may be facing legal troubles again. Here are the top developments in the auto industry that emerged this week.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse unveiled

Ford revealed the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse edition during the Detroit Auto Expo. The Dark Horse is the first performance-edition Mustang launched by the company in over 20 years. Developed in almost complete secrecy over the past three years, the Mustang Dark Horse comes with an impressive 5.0-litre V8 engine with a power output of 500 horsepower right out of the gate.

Mercedes Benz To Launch India Assembled Ev In September

German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz told CNBC-TV18, that the company is set to roll out its first India-assembled electric vehicle by end of September this year. CEO Martin Schwenk said the company would launch around 10 cars in 2022 including the locally produced EQS 580.

Tesla Gets Sued For Deception Regarding Self-driven Cars

A California man has dragged Tesla to a US federal court for “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing its EVs’ driver-assistance systems. According to the lawsuit, Tesla and Musk claim that the company is on the cusp of perfecting the technology to gain media attention, despite failing to provide any results.

Audi Q7 Limited Edition Launched

Audi India launched the Q7 Limited edition before the upcoming festive season at a sticker price of Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker will be selling only 50 exclusive units of this vehicle, which only features cosmetic upgrades.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

Japan-based bike maker, Kawasaki, launched the Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market at a price of Rs 15.99 lakh. The newly updated model is reported to be Rs 85,000 dearer than its predecessor. Along with the already established Lime Green trim, the company has introduced a new Pearl Robotic White tint.

Jeep Avenger All-Electric Compact Suv Unveiled

Jeep unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger compact SUV, on the brand’s 4Xe Day. The Avenger is the smallest Jeep SUV that will see a release in the European market in the first half of 2023.

