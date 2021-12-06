0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Audi launches entry-level variant of A-4 sedan at Rs 39.99 lakh

Audi launches entry-level variant of A-4 sedan at Rs 39.99 lakh

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Published)
Mini

Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.

Audi launches entry-level variant of A-4 sedan at Rs 39.99 lakh
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched an entry-level variant of its A4 sedan Audi A4 Premium in India priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.
It comes with a two-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque, Audi India said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said Audi A4, since its launch in January, has garnered great response, and this car has been historically a volume seller for the brand. "I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family," he added.
Tags
Previous Article

Omicron India LIVE Updates: 50% of India's adults fully vaccinated; PM Modi says important to keep up momentum

Next Article

Nifty50 could fall by 1,000 points till Budget 2022: Macquarie

next story