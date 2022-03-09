Assembly election results 2022: When, where and how to check winners and losers of all 5 states

The assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur concluded on March 7. The fate of 690 assembly constituencies, across the five states, will be decided on March 10 when the votes will be counted.

The state-wise nreak-up of the 690 assembly constituencies is as follows: UP has 403 seats, in Punjab, the election was fought for 117 assembly seats, in Uttarakhand, the state election was for 70 seats, while in the eastern state of Manipur there are 70 seats and in Goa, there are 40 assembly constituencies that went to polls.

The chief ministers of the five states are as follows:

Yogi Adityanath is the CM of Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi is the CM of Punjab. BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami is the CM of Uttrakhand. Goa has been under the rule of the BJP-led alliance headed by Pramod Sawant. N Biren Singh is the CM of Manipur.

Here is all that you need to know about the assembly election results 2022.

When is the counting date for assembly election 2022?

The counting of the votes for all the five states will be held on March 10.

At what time does the counting of the votes begin?

Counting of votes will begin at 7 am on March 10.

Where can I check the results of the assembly election 2022?

As counting begins, the numbers will be regularly updated on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

The results will also be timely updated on CNBCTV18.com and cnbctv18.com social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and LinkedIn.

The results can also be checked via the Voter Helpline app which can be downloaded and installed from Google Playstore.

What have exit polls predicted for assembly election 2022?

Uttar Pradesh: In UP, the exit polls have predicted a thumping win for the BJP with the number of seats anywhere between 211 to 326. Akhilesh Yadav led the Samajwadi Party alliance is expected to come second with seats ranging between 160 to 171.

Punjab: In Punjab, pollsters have forecast an outright win for the Aam Aadmi Party, with a clear mandate of 76 to 90 seats in the 119-assembly seat state.

Uttarakhand: There will be a tough fight between the Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand. Either party could emerge victorious with a difference of a few seats.

Goa: Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Goa.

Manipur: In Manipur, most exit polls have given a clear edge to the BJP.