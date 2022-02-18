Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates:

Punjab Assembly elections campaigning to end this evening

Campaigning will end this evening for Punjab Assembly elections. Election Commission has asked all the star campaigners and non-voters to move out of the constituency by 6 pm today.

Politics of opposing Indian culture won't work anymore: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Politics of opposing Indian culture will not work anymore, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday as he hit out at opposition parties for dividing people on caste and communal lines. He alleged that the opposition leaders, who were earlier against the culture of the country, are now wearing 'janeu' (sacred thread) over their clothes, visiting temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as he credited the BJP for bringing about this change in the last five years.

Rajnath senses 'winds of change' in Punjab, says people won't allow 'loot tantra' to go on

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "winds of change are sweeping" Punjab with the people yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power and put an end to the "loot tantra" in the state. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar de bhaiya' remark, alleging that the Congress wants to "disintegrate the country".

BJD, BJP blame each other for poll violence; DGP says action to be taken against miscreants

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the opposition BJP and the Congress on Thursday held each other responsible for the violence witnessed during the first phase of polling in the three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha on the previous day. Around 50 people were injured in the violence. State Election Commissioner AP Padhi convened an urgent meeting on the violence with Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and Director General of Police (DGP) SK Bansal. After the meeting, Bansal said such incidents in the remaining four phases of polling on February 18, 20, 22 and 24 will be firmly dealt with.

Do not vote for those who will sell their loyalties: Badal to people of Punjab

Five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday called upon the people of Punjab not to elect those who will "sell their loyalties to the highest bidder and defect to other parties for personal gains once the elections are over". In a statement here, he said there are political opportunists in the fray who are eager for a chance to turn the state into an "open political mandi".

Punjab chief electoral officer withdraws controversial letter

A letter from the state's Additional President Electoral Officer prohibiting political parties from airing a recent Kumar Vishwas interview criticising AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was retracted hours after it was issued. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said that the letter had been issued “inadvertently”.

BSP will reinstate rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, prevent migration of people for jobs: Mayawati

BSP president and former CM Mayawati on Thursday hit out at political opponents addressing an election rally in Banda, terming them anti-development and facilitators of injustice and promised that her party will reinstate the rule of law and prevent migration of the youth for jobs on coming to power.

BJP Chief JP Nadda to address 3 rallies in UP including Ayodhya today

BJP national president JP Nadda will reach Ayodhya on Friday to address three public meetings in UP. At around 11:00 am he will address a meeting in the Kshatriya boarding ground of Ayodhya assembly, while he is due to address meetings at 1 pm in Faizabad and at 3 pm in the Rudauli Assembly.

Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18's 2022 Assembly elections coverage.

Keep reading this space for the latest news and updates from the five poll-bound states in 2022 — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.