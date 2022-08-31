    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rate

    Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

    India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup. Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.
    "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement. "Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing." On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.
    India had won the high-profile game by five wickets, courtesy an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya. Pakistan had to keep an extra fielder inside the circle towards the end of India's run chase due to the slow over rate.
    Asia CupAsia Cup 2022CricketindiaPakistan

