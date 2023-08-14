Ashok Leyland board approves acquisition of OHM India, to invest Rs 300 crore as equity

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd ended at Rs 186.90, down by Rs 0.20, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday (August 14) said its board has approved the acquisition of 100 percent of Ohm Global Mobility Private Ltd (OHM) from OHM International Mobility Ltd for a nominal consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

As the company has yet to become operational, the consideration was nominal. With this acquisition, OHM becomes a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Also, Ashok Leyland will be investing up to Rs 300 crore as equity into OHM to operationalise the company. In addition, existing E-MaaS contracts will be transferred to OHM subject to necessary approvals.

Any guarantees or comfort letters to be furnished to secure future orders will be provided by Ashok Leyland, subject to necessary approvals, it said.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, executive chairman, "E-MaaS is gaining significance in India, and we feel that this is the right time for us to operationalise OHM India. E-MaaS will be a strategy adopted by both the public sector and private sectors to enhance EV penetration."

Shenu Agarwal, managing director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said, "E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of the Indian commercial EV landscape. Today a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially state transport undertaking orders are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that."

