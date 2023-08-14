CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsAshok Leyland board approves acquisition of OHM India, to invest Rs 300 crore as equity

Ashok Leyland board approves acquisition of OHM India, to invest Rs 300 crore as equity

Ashok Leyland board approves acquisition of OHM India, to invest Rs 300 crore as equity
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 14, 2023 8:11:37 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd ended at Rs 186.90, down by Rs 0.20, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday (August 14) said its board has approved the acquisition of 100 percent of Ohm Global Mobility Private Ltd (OHM) from OHM International Mobility Ltd for a nominal consideration of Rs 1 lakh.

As the company has yet to become operational, the consideration was nominal. With this acquisition, OHM becomes a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Also, Ashok Leyland will be investing up to Rs 300 crore as equity into OHM to operationalise the company. In addition, existing E-MaaS contracts will be transferred to OHM subject to necessary approvals.
Also Read: TCS will makes less from managing India's GeM portal next year, Commerce Ministry says
Any guarantees or comfort letters to be furnished to secure future orders will be provided by Ashok Leyland, subject to necessary approvals, it said.
Dheeraj G Hinduja, executive chairman, "E-MaaS is gaining significance in India, and we feel that this is the right time for us to operationalise OHM India. E-MaaS will be a strategy adopted by both the public sector and private sectors to enhance EV penetration."
Shenu Agarwal, managing director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said, "E-MaaS has become an integral and important part of the Indian commercial EV landscape. Today a significant part of the EV Bus market – especially state transport undertaking orders are routed under the E-MaaS mechanism and we needed to have a separate company for that."
Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd ended at Rs 186.90, down by Rs 0.20, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ashok Leyland

Recommended Articles

View All
Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them

Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X