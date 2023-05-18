English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsIndia records 89% decline in deal values in April amid HDFC Bank HDFC mega merger: Report

India records 89% decline in deal values in April amid HDFC Bank-HDFC mega merger: Report

India records 89% decline in deal values in April amid HDFC Bank-HDFC mega merger: Report
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 4:21:34 PM IST (Published)

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity saw a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes by 53 percent and deal values in April 2023, with India Inc seeing 24 M&A deals worth $477 million as compared to 51 deals of $42.9 billion in April 2022, the report stated

In view of the mega-merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd worth $40 billion, India Inc registered a 89 percent decline in deal values in April 2023, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Dealtracker report. Indian companies recorded only 100 deals, valuing $5 billion. This translated to a 47 percent decline in volumes and a significant 89 percent decline in values as compared to April 2022 as investors continued treading cautiously amid the mega-merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd worth $40 billion witnessed in April 2022.

However, barring this deal, April 2023 still witnessed a 24 percent decline in deal values.
ALSO READ: Swiggy’s food delivery business turns profitable in 9 years since its inception
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity saw a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes by 53 percent and deal values in April 2023, with India Inc seeing 24 M&A deals worth $477 million as compared to 51 deals of $42.9 billion in April 2022, the report stated.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X