Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity saw a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes by 53 percent and deal values in April 2023, with India Inc seeing 24 M&A deals worth $477 million as compared to 51 deals of $42.9 billion in April 2022, the report stated

In view of the mega-merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd worth $40 billion, India Inc registered a 89 percent decline in deal values in April 2023, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Dealtracker report. Indian companies recorded only 100 deals, valuing $5 billion. This translated to a 47 percent decline in volumes and a significant 89 percent decline in values as compared to April 2022 as investors continued treading cautiously amid the mega-merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd worth $40 billion witnessed in April 2022.

However, barring this deal, April 2023 still witnessed a 24 percent decline in deal values.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal activity saw a significant downtrend both in terms of deal volumes by 53 percent and deal values in April 2023, with India Inc seeing 24 M&A deals worth $477 million as compared to 51 deals of $42.9 billion in April 2022, the report stated.