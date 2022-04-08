Apple's App Store: Third-party apps register broad regional and global success, says report

Recording massive success, third-party apps on the App Store reached global audiences and enjoyed high engagement across categories ranging from maps to music streaming, among others, a report found.

A new report compiled by economists at Analysis Group, an economics consulting firm, on the proliferation of third-party apps on the App Store has revealed that third-party apps performed exceptionally well and registered “broad regional and global success”.

They also demonstrated the breadth of opportunity for developers and the wide range of choice available to consumers around the world.

Currently, these third-party applications make up an overwhelming 99.99 percent of iOS apps. In contrast, there are just 60 first-party apps offered by Apple. The report points out that the number of third-party apps on the App Store has grown from 500 to 1.8 million since the App Store’s launch more than a decade ago.

Speaking on the findings of the report, Juliette Caminade, Analysis Group, said, “Our quantitative analyses of engagement with apps (not merely app downloads) demonstrates that, across many app types, Apple’s own apps are eclipsed in popularity and account for a relatively small share of usage.”

Detailing the factors contributing to the success of third-party apps, the report states that there are no first-party options for a wide range of categories, including social networking, dating services, travel planning, and food and drink. Also, in most regions, iPhone users prefer third-party apps over their first-party counterparts for music streaming, TV and movie streaming, reading, communication, and mapping apps.

Despite Apple apps being preinstalled, iPhone users download third-party apps for their needs. This is precisely because iPhone users have been found to use multiple apps for the same purpose. For instance, they access multiple apps for communicating, reading the news, watching videos, and navigating, among others.

The report also acknowledges Apple’s contribution to the development of third-party apps. It highlights that Apple allows developers to use 40 of their software development kits. This helps developers “harness the power of machine learning, augmented reality, and other cutting-edge technologies”.

Apple frequently features third-party apps on the App Store even in categories where it offers its own alternatives. “By providing many ways for iPhone users to expand and complement their experience, the App Store has been central to the continued success of the iPhone,” Caminade added.