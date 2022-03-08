Apple Spring Launch: Here’s how and where to watch today’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will host its first product launch of the year tonight. Last week, Apple had announced the event, teasing it with the tagline, ‘Peek Performance’. The event will be hosted at 11.30 pm IST. Apple is expected to announce the next generation of its low cost iPhones SE, this time with 5G compatibility, along with the latest generation iPad Air and at least one Mac computer with a possible M2 chip.

The event can be viewed on Apple’s website and as well as its YouTube channel. Alternatively, readers can follow our live blog right here.

“Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 am PST.,” Apple had tweeted on the social media platform.

While there is no confirmation about the company about the products that will be launched, as is the usual course of action from the trillion-dollar company, the title of the event does lead to some suggestions about what may be on the lineup.

Apple’s previous events, “Unleashed” in October 2021 (which “unleashed the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset for the Macbook Pro), “California streaming” in September 2021 (which showcased products in various places in California, “Spring Loaded” in 2021 (which released a variety of products) and “One more thing” in November 2020 (which used the same sentence that Steve Jobs had used to show the first Macbook Pro, to show off the new MacBook Pro which had the Apple chipset) have all had a hint of what to expect in their events

‘Peek performance’ suggests that Apple will be revealing products with some noted performance improvements. This could include an updated iPhone SE with 5G compatibility, along with chipset upgrades (M2, M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max) for the Mac mini, iMac Pro, Macbook Pro and even the Macbook. Though it is possible that some of the other Mac may be released during the June event.

Marc Gurman, noted Apple analyst, has also suggested that Apple may showcase its newest external display which may also explain the spelling of ‘Peek’.