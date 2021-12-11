Anything goes: The 5 most and 6 least corrupt nations in the world

Transparency International has recently released its 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, a list of 180 countries that have been ranked according to the public's perception of their country’s public sector.

“The data shows that despite some progress, most countries still fail to tackle corruption effectively,” stated the group in the report . The global average score was 43 across the 180 countries, highlighting that individuals on average believed that countries were more corrupt than not.

Here is the list of the most and least corrupt countries:

Least Corrupt Countries

Sweden

The Scandinavian nation received a score of 85 out of 100, signalling that it was nearly twice as ‘clean’ as the global average in terms of corruption.

Singapore

With a score of 85, the tiny Southeast Asian city-state tied for the third spot as the least corrupt nation on Earth.

Switzerland

The landlocked European nation was also tied for third with a score of 85, thanks to its strong laws on corruption.

Finland

Another Scandinavian country on the list, Finland consistently ranks well in terms of several social metrics. Finland was also tied for third with a score of 85.

New Zealand

The tiny oceanic nation was tied for first with an impressive score of 88, this being the eighth consecutive time that the country was ranked the least corrupt nation on the list. Though its score did slide by 2 points over the past year.

Denmark

The third Scandinavian nation in the top 5, Denmark also scored 88 out of 100 to tie with New Zealand for being the least corrupt nation in the world.

Most Corrupt Countries

Venezuela

The South American nation had a dismal score of just 15 out of 100, making it the third-worst nation in terms of corruption.

Yemen

The war-torn nation of Yemen has been facing several crises, one of which is rampant corruption. With a score of 15, Yemen tied with Venezuela as the third-worst nation in terms of corruption.

Syria

Another nation ravaged by war, Syria’s political elite have often been criticised for rampant corruption in their dealings. The nation scored 14 out of 100, and is the second-worst nation in terms of corruption.

South Sudan

The newest nation on Earth is still experiencing growing pains as corruption remains rife in the public sector according to the public. With a score of just 12 out of 100, South Sudan is tied for first position as the worst nation in terms of corruption on the list.

Somalia