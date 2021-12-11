0

Anything goes: The 5 most and 6 least corrupt nations in the world

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Denmark and New Zealand are jointly the least corrupt nations in the world, according to the index, while African countries Somalia and South Sudan enjoy the ignominious distinction of being the most corrupt countries on Earth.

Transparency International has recently released its 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, a list of 180 countries that have been ranked according to the public's perception of their country’s public sector. 
“The data shows that despite some progress, most countries still fail to tackle corruption effectively,” stated the group in the report. The global average score was 43 across the 180 countries, highlighting that individuals on average believed that countries were more corrupt than not. 

Here is the list of the  most and least corrupt countries:

Least Corrupt Countries 

Sweden
The Scandinavian nation received a score of 85 out of 100, signalling that it was nearly twice as ‘clean’ as the global average in terms of corruption. 
Singapore
With a score of 85, the tiny Southeast Asian city-state tied for the third spot as the least corrupt nation on Earth. 
Switzerland 
The landlocked European nation was also tied for third with a score of 85, thanks to its strong laws on corruption. 
Finland 
Another Scandinavian country on the list, Finland consistently ranks well in terms of several social metrics. Finland was also tied for third with a score of 85. 
New Zealand 
The tiny oceanic nation was tied for first with an impressive score of 88, this being the eighth consecutive time that the country was ranked the least corrupt nation on the list. Though its score did slide by 2 points over the past year. 
Denmark 
The third Scandinavian nation in the top 5, Denmark also scored 88 out of 100 to tie with New Zealand for being the least corrupt nation in the world. 

Most Corrupt Countries 

Venezuela 
The South American nation had a dismal score of just 15 out of 100, making it the third-worst nation in terms of corruption. 
Yemen 
The war-torn nation of Yemen has been facing several crises, one of which is rampant corruption. With a score of 15, Yemen tied with Venezuela as the third-worst nation in terms of corruption. 
Syria 
Another nation ravaged by war, Syria’s political elite have often been criticised for rampant corruption in their dealings. The nation scored 14 out of 100, and is the second-worst nation in terms of corruption. 
South Sudan 
The newest nation on Earth is still experiencing  growing pains as corruption remains rife in the public sector according to the public. With a score of just 12 out of 100, South Sudan is tied for first position as the worst nation in terms of corruption on the list. 
Somalia
The East African nation of Somalia is tied for the country with the worst corruption problem in the world with a score of 12. Graft, insecurity and instability remain major issues in the nation. 
(Edited by : Vijay Anand)
