Android 13: Google releases developer preview; redesigned media player UI, media tap to transfer and more

Google has officially released the first developer preview of its next-generation mobile operating system, Android 13. From media player, QR code scanning functionality to a new media transfer features, these changes are a work in progress, but the new look for the Output Picker menu seems to be a sure thing. Here is what we know so far.

The redesigned output picker

Android 10 was the first to introduce an output picker for audio and media that allowed users to choose a device to play audio on different devices. According to Android Police, Android 13 could feature a redesign of this interface, with a better-looking volume slider for every connected device. The feature is currently under development and more design changes may follow.

New media player UI

Google bolted the media player controls on the notification shade in the Android 11 update. In the latest Android 12, the media player followed the systemwide dynamic theme, but the overall design remained the same. According to XDA developers, in the Android 13 Developer Preview 1, Google is preparing a new design (via Esper). The new media player contains a larger play/pause button on the right corner and a progress bar on the left side. The album art is missing for now but it may change in the future.

Media Tap to Transfer Feature

Android Beam was an older feature that allowed users to tap two phones together to send links, files, and more. It was later replaced by another feature called Nearby Share that used Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct instead of NFC technology. With the Android 13 update, Google seems to be resurrecting the earlier feature with NFC technology. This will allow users to share media with just a tap on the other device, according to Android Police.

The XDA Developers report mentions that at the moment, the feature is codenamed “Media TTT” (tap to transfer) in the developer preview but Google may not market that under this name.

Google employs a yearly cycle for the development process. Although it may seem like the Android 12 update is still fresh, Google has started work on the Next-Gen Android 13 update. As a part of the process, Google releases Developer Previews for its upcoming Android updates for developers and users to test the software before officially rolling out a stable version to the public. For Android 13, Google has released the Android Developer Preview 1 which includes some of the upcoming features and is expected to keep improving as newer versions are released.

Google will officially announce Android 13 and its scheduled rollout this summer at its annual I/O event.