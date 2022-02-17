Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi airport soon after take off

An Amritsar-bound Vistara aircraft, carrying 146 passengers, suffered a technical snag and returned to the Delhi airport soon after take off on Thursday. A Vistara spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar.

As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International International Airport, the spokesperson said in a statement. According to the airline, it was only a precautionary turn back and not an emergency landing.

Another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar that took off at 1330 hours, post a technical inspection. "Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority," the spokesperson said.