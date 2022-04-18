Amid global instability, Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.25 against US dollar

The rupee declined 6 paise to close at 76.25 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the greenback overseas and elevated crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 76.41 against the American currency and finally settled for the day at 76.25.

During the trading session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.20 and a low of 76.43. On Wednesday, the rupee had dipped 4 paise to close at 76.19 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 percent higher at 100.70. The markets were closed on Thursday and Friday on the eve of festivities.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.18 percent to USD 111.50 per barrel. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,172.19 points or 2.01 percent lower at 57,166.74, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 302.00 points or 1.73 percent to 17,173.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore, according to stock exchange data.