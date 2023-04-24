American Airlines faces another in-flight urination incident in 2 months

The accused who is said to be an Indian native was travelling from New York to Delhi in the said airline and was taken into custody by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sleuths after the flight landed at Delhi airport at around 9 PM on Sunday.

Another incident of in-flight urination has come to the fore after a passenger travelling in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger.

The accused who is said to be an Indian native was travelling from New York to Delhi in the said airline and was taken into custody by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sleuths after the flight landed at Delhi airport at around 9 PM on Sunday.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airline staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, sources said.

According to the police officials, the incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 PM on Sunday.

‘The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint but an official complaint is yet to be lodged,’ said a police officer.

A similar incident happened last month when a passenger was caught allegedly urinating on a US passenger in mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi. The airline also imposed a ban on the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, but the incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew.

Mishra was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

No official response was provided by American Airlines when approached by CNBC TV18.