Amazon launches cargo service Amazon Air in India

Ecommerce major Amazon has launched air cargo network Amazon Air in India. For its operations, Amazon will use Boeing's 737-800 aircraft's cargo capacity. The aircraft will be operated by Quikjet cargo airlines. In 2016, Amazon Air was launched in the US with a network of 110 aircraft.

Amazon Air, which has a capacity of 20,000 shipments will first transport customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. The launch of Amazon's dedicated air cargo operation in India will be its first outside of the US and Europe, thus enabling it to create an overnight delivery network here as well.

This comes amidst the backdrop when Amazon in India has sacked thousands of employees. The company's chief executive Andy Jassy said more than 18,000 workers would be laid off globally.

Meanwhile the company has also shut down various businesses in the country including its food delivery, edtech, and wholesale distribution units.