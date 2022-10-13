    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra Diwali Sale: Check best deals and offers

    Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra Diwali Sale: Check best deals and offers

    These three online shopping platforms are wooing customers before Diwali with lucrative deals on gadgets, kitchen appliances, clothes, mobile phones and electronic goods.

    Popular e-commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts and exciting deals on several products as Diwali is just a few days away. Some of these online shopping platforms have already started wooing customers with the launch of the Diwali sale. Customers can avail of heavy discounts on gadgets, kitchen appliances, clothes, mobile phones and electronic goods, among others.
    Here is a look at the Diwali Sale offers and deals by Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.
    Flipkart
    The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 is currently open to all customers and it will continue till October 16. The sale offers discounts on products from a variety of categories such as mobile phones, computers, smart TV, accessories, wearables and home appliances among others. State Bank of India credit or debit cardholders will get a 10 percent discount on purchases. Customers who have Kotak Bank credit cards will also get additional discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
    A 5 percent discount is available for Flipkart Axis Bank card users and a 10 percent instant cashback can be availed with Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of exchange discounts and no-cost EMI payment options.
    Amazon
    Amazon is continuing its month-long festive celebrations of the Great Indian Festival Sale with 'Extra Happiness Days'. The 'Extra Happiness Days’ sale started on October 8 at midnight. According to the e-tailer, customers can buy the latest products across categories with great discounts. They can also avail special deals on laptops, smartphones, accessories, wearables, smart TVs, electronics and more. The Diwali sale is offering great discounts on Tecno, iQoo and Xiaomi smartphones.
    Myntra
    Myntra is offering a 50 to 80 percent discount across categories such as clothes, accessories, beauty and gadgets during its Diwali 2022 sale from October 10 to 16. Buyers can also get a 40 to 70 percent discount on home utensils and furnishings.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
