All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of Ashok Gehlot Cabinet reshuffle on Nov 21

All ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers tendered their resignations at a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Saturday.

A PCC meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow. According to reports, Gehlot is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting.

The meeting started around 7 pm.

"All the ministers have resigned. When it comes to re-formation, the process has now been completed. This is a process. There is a PCC meeting at 2 pm tomorrow, everyone will go there. Further directions to us will be issued there," MLA Pratap Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The clamour for Cabinet reshuffle had been growing for the last several months with the Pilot camp demanding to accommodate supporters of the state's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's supporters in the government.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independents who support the government and MLAs who defected from the BSP to Congress also have expectations from the reshuffle.

