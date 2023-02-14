Air India to purchase 220 aircraft from Boeing

The White House confirmed the news on Tuesday, with a spokesperson stating that the purchase would support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states.

Air India on Tuesday announced its plans to purchase 220 planes from Boeing, with options for an additional 70 aircraft, potentially bringing the number to 290 jets for a total of $34 billion at list price.

The news came just hours after the airline's deal with Airbus for 250 planes was announced.

The purchase includes 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777Xs, with the option to purchase an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s — for a total of $45.9 billion.

This deal marks Boeing's third-biggest sale of all time in dollar value and second of all time in quantity.

The White House confirmed the news, with a spokesperson stating that the purchase reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership and would support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states.

The announcement follows the launch of the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, designed to expand technology and defense cooperation between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden praised the agreement, calling it a major boost for the American economy.

The deal is expected to provide a significant boost to Air India's operations and its ability to meet growing demand in the Indian aviation market.