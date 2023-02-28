homenewsA viral video claims Air India in flight meal had an insect in it, airline apologises and starts review

A viral video claims Air India in-flight meal had an insect in it, airline apologises and starts review

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 2:28:16 PM IST (Published)

A person, who identified himself as Mahavir Jain, in a Tweet, shared a video of an insect in his food served while he was travelling in an AI flight from Mumbai to Chennai.

Soon after Air India was criticised by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor over unsatisfactory in-flight meals during a flight, the Tata Group-owned airline was again in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. A person, who identified himself as Mahavir Jain, in a tweet, shared a video of an insect in the food Air India served while he was travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.

Jain’s tweet reads, “@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class.”

Air India, while responding to the video, tweeted, "Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process."
Replying to Air India’s reply, Jain said, "Doesn’t look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to Chennai. Seat 2C."
On the same day, chef Sanjeev Kapoor lashed out at Air India over unsatisfactory in-flight meals served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.
The chef alleged that he received cold chicken tikka with cucumber, watermelon, and a sandwich with a small amount of stuffing, as well as a dessert that was essentially "sugar syrup."
These incidents keep repeating.
Another woman had complained last month that she found a piece of stone in a meal served to her. The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.
Read More: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, airline responds
 
