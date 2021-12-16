Ahead of assembly polls in Goa, revival of mining sector takes centre-stage

The mining sector, which contributed about 16 percent to Goa's GDP in 2011-12, now accounts for just 2 percent of it. The sharp drop came after the Supreme Court in 2018 quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases.

The SC verdict adversely impacted Goa's economy and livelihoods. The Goa government has been trying to restart mining activities in the coastal state, but without success.

Poll promises

With Goa assembly polls scheduled in the early part of 2022, mining has expectantly become a political issue and almost every party in the fray has promised to revive the sector if voted to office.

The incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised to restart mining via auctions through the Goa Mineral Development Corporation Bill, 2021, which was passed during the legislative assembly’s monsoon session.

Similarly, Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also promised the resumption of sustainable and legal mining in Goa. “We want to reach out to the mining-affected people. We will take action after consulting stakeholders, those having knowledge of mining and financial consultants. You will soon see our policy and how we want to restart mining,” TMC Goa vice president Luizinho Faleiro said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (TMC) chief Arvind Kejriwal , in a statement issued by the party, said, "I want to assure that if AAP comes to power, then mining will start in Goa within six months."

AAP has even included Goa's mining activist and trade union leader Puti Gaonkar in its fold to rally support. Gaonkar has said that mining stopped in Goa since 2012 under the orders of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. "If the BJP government has not started mining in the last 10 years, do you think that they will start now? They have vested interests," he added.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has also stressed that it fully supports the resumption of mining in Goa.

Can the Centre or the state allow mining?

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that neither the state government nor the Centre can take a decision to restart mining without the permission of the Supreme Court

Impact of mining

In the past, the lush green areas of Goa have massively suffered due to mining activities and the situation has positively changed after the SC order. While environmentalists and several villagers appreciate the check on mining activities, the rise in unemployment has prompted many to demand the resumption of mining. Last month, unemployment was recorded at 12.7 percent in Goa, according to the monthly percentage figure offered by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

While people of Goa acknowledge the damage mining causes to the environment, they also feel that reopening mines will help create jobs in the state.