After Lido Learning, layoffs at OkCredit as startup pivots from digital bookkeeping to fintech

Digital ledger and bookkeeping solutions provider OkCredit has laid off 35 employees this month across all functions, people familiar with the development told CNBC-TV18.

Shift from Bookkeeping to Fintech

As per a company spokesperson, the reason behind the move is change in priorities for OkCredit. The Tiger Global-backed startup is gearing up for its foray into the fintech sector.

“As an organisation that is in the growing phase, OkCredit has decided to put in effect a change in the company's priorities. Going ahead we will be focusing on fintech initiatives and on strengthening our growth channels alongside digital, in our mission to help Small and Medium Businesses grow their business in India,” a company spokesperson said.

“This change in priorities also necessitated an assessment of our employee roles, and some restructuring has been deemed necessary, affecting some of our employees,” the spokesperson added.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, an OKCredit employee who lost his job said, “While it’s sad to see what’s happening, we understand why the company needed to make this decision.”

The employee, requesting anonymity, shared that OkCredit co-founders Gaurav Kumar and Harsh Pokharna individually spoke to all the employees while informing them of the mass lay-offs.

The company has promised the employees severance pay, ESOP transfers, extended medical insurance, outplacement services to make their transition into their new careers as seamless as possible. This information was confirmed by the employee who spoke to CNBC-TV18.

After the layoffs, OkCredit has a total employee base of 100 members, one of the sources said. The company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that as part of the re-alignment, OkCredit will be hiring talent with relevant skillsets.

Growing competition in the Kirana-led e-commerce segment

Founded in April 2017 by Aditya Prasad, Kumar and Pokharna, OkCredit is a mobile-based solution startup for small business owners and their customers.

The firm, backed by the likes of Tiger Global, Lightspeed India and YCombinator, has raised over $84.2 million in funding over 3 rounds, as per data from Crunchbase.

It competes against the likes of Khatabook, Pagarbook. Reports have suggested that another reason behind the lay-offs decision is that the company is not seeing much potential in the entire kirana-led commerce opportunity and tough competition from well-funded players like Udaan. OkCredit’s rival Khatabook has scooped over $185 million since inception in 2018.

Sustainability Without Revenue

The development at OkCredit was first reported by news portal Entrackr. Meanwhile, poor finances could also be the other reason behind such layoffs. According to SensorTower data accessed by Entrackr, OKShop’s download growth has been flat in the past six months. It has 40 million lifetime downloads with only 1.2 million coming in the past three months. During the fiscal year ending March 2021, OkCredit remained a pre-revenue stage company. It made a meagre Rs 3.80 lakh in operating income with a loss of Rs 109 crore.